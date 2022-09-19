Man United, Chelsea & Liverpool eyeing transfer for Arsenal wonderkid

Manchester United, City, Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly all keeping tabs on the progress of Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri.

The 15-year-old has just become the youngest ever Premier League player after coming on as a substitute in yesterday’s 3-0 win over Brentford.

Gunners fans will no doubt be excited about Nwaneri’s potential, and it seems he already has other big clubs taking a look at him as well, in what could be a bit of a worry for the club in the transfer market.

See below as the Secret Scout have tweeted about Nwaneri, claiming four of Arsenal’s rivals are interested in the highly-rated midfield wonderkid…

It will be interesting to see how this develops, and if other teams also pursue Nwaneri if he gets more playing time in the senior side.

Arsenal’s academy has produced top talents like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in recent times, so it could be that Nwaneri will be the next big thing.