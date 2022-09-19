Everton open talks with another star over new contract following impressive start to the season

Everton have opened talks with Alex Iwobi over a new contract following the 26-year-old’s impressive start to the season.

The Nigerian is one of a number of stars the Merseyside club are trying to tie down as they look to offer new deals to Jordan Pickford and Anthony Gordon as well, reports The Athletic.

Iwobi’s importance at Everton has grown under the management of Frank Lampard as the 26-year-old is now a regular starter having been converted from a winger into a midfielder by the former Chelsea boss.

The Nigerian international’s current deal expires in 2024 with talks over a new contract still at an early stage but are set to ramp up in the coming weeks, according to The Athletic.

Iwobi joined Everton in 2019 from Arsenal and up until this season, the signing looked to have been a massive failure.

The Nigerian’s turnaround has been remarkable over the course of the opening part of the current campaign and played a big part in Lampard’s side getting their first win of the season yesterday over West Ham as the 26-year-old’s pass set up Neal Maupay for the winning goal.

That was Iwobi’s third assist of the season in all competitions for the Toffees, having also played every minute of football available this season for Frank Lampard.