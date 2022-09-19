Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Chelsea transfer targets under Christoph Freund, how close Arsenal ace came to leaving, and more

Hello and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing! Read on for today’s updates on Chelsea’s sporting director search, plus how close Granit Xhaka came to leaving Arsenal…

Arsenal

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is a big fan, but how close was Granit Xhaka to leaving Arsenal this summer?

What a moment we saw in the Premier League yesterday – Arsenal young talent Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest ever Premier League player. The midfielder is just 15 years, 181 days old. Born in 2007.

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s Oliver Kahn on Julian Nagelsmann: “We’re totally convinced of Julian. Of course, he’s concerned, everyone is. But we are convinced of Julian. Some players probably believe the Bundesliga can be secondary. That’s unacceptable.”

Brighton

Official, confirmed. Roberto de Zerbi has been appointed as new Brighton manager to replace Graham Potter. He’s signed his contract, valid until 2026.

Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi: “Todd Boehly didn’t want to include a buy option and told me: ‘Listen, we want you back here. You’re still on Chelsea radar. There are a lot of young players he’s trying to buy for the next years, it’s main part of the project.”

Inter Milan

Juventus

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene: “It would be completely crazy to sack Allegri right now. Allegri has a project here at Juventus to be developed in the next four years. We have a long term project here, I’m involved too as a CEO.”

Leicester City

Manchester United

Newcastle

PSG

PSG director Luis Campos reveals on Ousmane Dembele: “We didn’t sign Dembele because he’s a winger and we’re playing with another system. I love Dembele, he’s great but we had different plans.”

Sheffield United

Sheffield United talent Iliman Ndiaye has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, but the Blades fought to keep him this summer. His contract runs until 2024.

Stuttgart

Dan-Axel Zagadou is closing in on a free transfer to Stuttgart. He’ll have a medical next week. Despite reports, the former Borussia Dortmund defender was never close to joining West Ham.