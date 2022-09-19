Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano sets the record straight on rumoured Man Utd transfer interest in La Liga star

Manchester United have been linked once again with Antoine Griezmann, but Fabrizio Romano is not aware of anything going on between the Frenchman and other clubs.

Griezmann is one of the biggest names in world football, but he’s had a difficult few years, having struggled during his time at Barcelona, and then continuing to look past his best despite returning to former club Atletico Madrid on loan.

The 31-year-old has supposedly attracted recent interest from Man Utd, according to The Athletic, but it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

For the time being, Romano seems convinced that Griezmann is only focused on Atletico Madrid, though his situation with parent club Barcelona also seemingly remains a little complicated.

Responding to the recent transfer rumours in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano said: “I’m aware of speculation that Manchester United enquired about Antoine Griezmann in the summer, but my understanding is there’s not a lot to it.

“At the moment, the situation is still not clear between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for Griezmann so there’s still nothing happening with other clubs as of now. Griezmann is 100% focused on Atletico Madrid.”

United are a little short of quality in attack right now, so it’s easy to see why Griezmann might end up being linked with them after a great career in Spanish football.

Still, the Red Devils would probably do better to target someone younger as a more long-term option to replace the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo, and to give them an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.