Freedman remains keen on bringing £50m star to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are still interested in signing Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and could make a move in January if the midfielder becomes available.

Gallagher has struggled at Stamford Bridge ever since returning from his Crystal Palace loan and transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Thomas Tuchel was sceptical about the 22-year-old.

The England international was excellent for Patrick Vieira’s side during the last campaign, making 34 league appearances and scoring eight goals.

The arrival of Graham Potter at Chelsea presents Gallagher with a fresh start but should that not work out, could a move back to Selhurst Park be on the cards?

According to Tom Barclay, Palace’s sporting director Dougie Freedman could register an interest in re-signing Gallagher when the transfer window is open again.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I wouldn’t be surprised that come January, we’re not even talking about this as a possible transfer because he’s become a big part of Graham Potter’s plans.

“But obviously, if that doesn’t prove to be the case and he is out of the picture, then a player of that quality, particularly being an England international, if he became available, then you’d be pretty certain that Palace would be interested.”

At the end of the last transfer window, the Evening Standard reported that the Eagles were considering a late swoop for Gallagher, with Chelsea placing a £50m price tag on his head.

That seems like a lot of money for Palace to pay for the 22-year-old and it could play a big part in where the midfielder’s future lies.