Hasselbaink blames West Ham man for Everton defeat

West Ham’s poor start to the season continued yesterday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton.

The win was the Merseyside club’s first of the season which propelled them up into 13th place whilst David Moyes’ side remain in the relegation zone.

West Ham were subpar yet again at Goodison Park and former Premier League striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Irons manager David Moyes made too many changes for Sunday’s match.

Moyes decided to stick with Tomas Soucek against Everton and opted to start him ahead of Manuel Lanzini, who scored and starred in the Hammers’ win against Silkeborg midweek.

Hasselbaink thinks Moyes could have done with the Argentine’s creative spark in midfield next to Rice and thought Soucek should have dropped to the bench.

What did Hasselbaink say about West Ham’s performance?

Speaking on Sky Sports about West Ham’s performance, Hasselbaink said: “The European game, [Manuel] Lanzini played with Declan Rice and they looked a lot more fluent with the ball.

“They looked a lot more creative. We didn’t see that today. I know it’s difficult to play three games a week but sometimes, you shouldn’t change six players.

“Sometimes it disturbs the rhythm and I think today that’s what happened.”