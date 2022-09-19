Ian Wright singles out West Ham star for part played in Everton goal

Ian Wright has singled out West Ham’s Thilo Kehrer for his role in Everton’s winning goal during Sunday’s clash.

The Hammers were defeated 1-0 by Frank Lampard’s side at Goodison Park which has left them in the relegation zone heading into the international break.

It has been a poor start to the season for David Moyes’ side following a very positive campaign last season as West Ham have won just one game in the Premier League so far but more worryingly, they have lost five out of seven.

Yesterday’s defeat felt like a big one given that Everton were just above the Hammers in the table and speaking about the match last night on Match of the Day 2, Ian Wright has picked out Kehrer’s role in the Everton goal.

What did Wright say about West Ham’s Kehrer?

Analysing the goal on MOTD, Wright stated: “Look at Kehrer here. Once this ball comes in because he’s fizzed it into him, at some stage he’s got to go and engage that. When you look from this angle, he’s got to be coming in. He stops. Look at the goal.

“It’s a great finish because you’ve got to hit the target but you’re not meant to get that much time. You’ve got to give him credit for it because he has taken advantage of it but David Moyes seeing that he can’t be happy with his defender stopping, putting his arms behind himself then not going and challenging.”

Overall, Kehrer had a good game yesterday but it seems that his role in the goal has not pleased the Match of the Day pundit.