“A great fit” – Pundit predicts if Jude Bellingham will seal transfer to Liverpool or Man United

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has stated that he thinks Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is more likely to end up sealing a transfer to Liverpool than to Manchester United.

The pundit believes Bellingham looks the perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side, as he talked up just how impressive the young England international has been in his relatively short career so far.

Bellingham first burst onto the scene during his time at Birmingham City, and played regularly in the Championship when he was still just 16 years of age.

The wonderkid ended up moving to Dortmund at a young age and is now continuing to impress at the highest level, showing his class in the Champions League and also at international level with the Three Lions.

Could Liverpool be Bellingham’s next destination? Robinson certainly seems to think it’s a likely next step for the 19-year-old.

“He just fits in at Liverpool,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“The way that he plays and the system Klopp plays, it is a great fit.

“Bellingham is an incredibly talented footballer. He still has his best years ahead of him. He already has an unbelievable reputation. His charisma on the ball is something special. I love watching him.

“To achieve what he has at such a young age is remarkable. I think he has been really clever with how he has managed his career and his career path.

“It is only a matter of time before he returns to England. I strongly suspect he will move to Liverpool because of the way they play. It suits him.”

Manchester United fans will no doubt hope their club also has a chance of signing Bellingham if he is to return to English football, as they could desperately do with someone to build their midfield around for years to come, in a way that they were never really able to do with Paul Pogba.

Liverpool, however, also look like they’ll soon need long-term replacements for the likes of Jordan Henderson, while they also arguably never truly replaced Georginio Wijnaldum when he left last summer.