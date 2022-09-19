Keita Balde faces World Cup ban after breaking anti-doping protocol

Spartak Moscow and Senegal forward Keita Balde is reportedly set to be banned from taking part in the World Cup.

The 27-year-old, formerly of Barcelona and Lazio, has been slapped with a 90-day ban from football due to breaking anti-doping protocol, meaning he can no longer take part in this winter’s big tournament in Qatar.

Balde has been found to have broken doping regulations during his time with former club Cagliari, and the ban will come into effect now, meaning he cannot take part in the group stages of the World Cup.

This most likely means he won’t have a part to play in the competition, in what must be a huge personal blow for the player.

Balde has also represented Inter Milan and Monaco in his playing career so far, while he has 40 caps and six goals for his country.

