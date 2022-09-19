Kylian Mbappe refuses to appear in French national team photo for bizarre reason

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly refusing to appear in the French national team’s photoshoot today.

This was first reported by RMC Sport on Twitter, as you can see below, while there was a further update from Get French Football News, who explained that the reason is down to image rights…

?? Kylian Mbappé refuse de participer à la séance photo des Bleus de ce mardi. — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) September 19, 2022

As pointed out by @RBairner – this is not a “greedy” Kylian Mbappé story – all of the money he has earned from France sponsorships has so far been donated to charity. Mbappé’s frustration is representing betting companies and fast food brands which he feels uncomfortable doing. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 19, 2022

It appears this is not necessarily down to greed on Mbappe’s part, as had been speculated by several users on Twitter, with the PSG forward supposedly not keen to take part in the photoshoot because of some of the brands involved.

Mbappe apparently feels uncomfortable appearing alongside betting companies and fast food brands, so it will be interesting to see how this develops and if these can be changed.

It’s a bit bizarre to imagine Mbappe not being in the team photo when he’s such a star player for Les Bleus, but then again few will remember this incident if he continues to shine on the pitch for his country.

The 23-year-old has 27 goals in 57 France caps, including one of the goals in the 4-2 World Cup final win over Croatia back in 2018.