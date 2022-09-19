Kylian Mbappe refuses to appear in French national team photo for bizarre reason

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly refusing to appear in the French national team’s photoshoot today.

This was first reported by RMC Sport on Twitter, as you can see below, while there was a further update from Get French Football News, who explained that the reason is down to image rights…

It appears this is not necessarily down to greed on Mbappe’s part, as had been speculated by several users on Twitter, with the PSG forward supposedly not keen to take part in the photoshoot because of some of the brands involved.

Mbappe apparently feels uncomfortable appearing alongside betting companies and fast food brands, so it will be interesting to see how this develops and if these can be changed.

More Stories / Latest News
Alan Shearer names the player who’s become Arsenal’s game-changer
Barcelona consider surprise transfer swoop for Real Madrid ace
Thomas Tuchel did not do enough to convince world-class defender to join Chelsea

It’s a bit bizarre to imagine Mbappe not being in the team photo when he’s such a star player for Les Bleus, but then again few will remember this incident if he continues to shine on the pitch for his country.

The 23-year-old has 27 goals in 57 France caps, including one of the goals in the 4-2 World Cup final win over Croatia back in 2018.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.