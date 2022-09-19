Major opportunity for Leeds as star striker available for January transfer

Fabrizio Romano has provided an intriguing update on Noa Lang following a summer of transfer speculation linking him with several big clubs.

Lang has impressed at Club Brugge and seems destined for a big move before long, though it remains to be seen where he’ll end up.

Speaking yesterday, Romano revealed Leeds’ interest in the Dutchman during the summer, and suggested a move could be a possibility again in the summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Noa Lang a player really appreciate I think he’s really underrated.

“It’s true that Brugge already sold De Ketelaere to AC Milan but Noa Lang was available on the market he will be available in the future a transfer windows and so a really important and interesting opportunity.

“Noa Lang was missed this summer he was in the list for example for Leeds also other clubs around Europe were attacking him, especially in Italy.

“But now Noa Lang still available on the market after the whole summer so a missed opportunity.”