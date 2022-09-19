Liverpool join Arsenal in the race for 21-year-old winger

Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Mudryk has burst onto the scene in the last two seasons, showcasing his ability on the European stage his Shakhtar.

His performances have understandably attracted the interest of clubs around Europe, due to his electric pace and flair, which have helped him score twice in two games in the Champions League this season.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, both Arsenal and Liverpool will make an attempt to sign Mudryk during the January transfer window.

With Liverpool often enjoying some of their best player during transitions, Mudryk could be a really effective player for Liverpool. Despite dominating games for the most part, when Liverpool hit teams on the counter-attack, they are deadly.

Adding the pace of Mudryk, particularly for more difficult fixtures, maybe in the Champions League, could be a smart bit of business from Liverpool.

Arsenal are a little different to Liverpool in terms of they prefer to try and break teams down and rarely hit them on the counter.

If Mudryk can improve in the final third, taking players on one versus one and working in tight spaces, he could fit under Mikel Arteta, who loves developing younger players.