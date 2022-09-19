Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target breaks silence on future

Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target Benjamin Pavard has broke silence on his future at Bayern Munich.

Despite speculation in the summer, Pavard has been a regular in the Bayern side so far this season.

The French international will be desperate for minutes, with the World Cup fast approaching in November.

However, according to Telefoot, there were plenty of clubs interested in signing him in the summer, as seen in the tweet below.

Les clubs intéressés par Benjamin Pavard l'été dernier : Atlético Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus, Manchester United et le PSG pic.twitter.com/HIVpr8AcPe — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) September 18, 2022

Atletico Madrid, PSG, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Juventus were all interested in signing the defender.

Now, in an interview with Telefoot, translated into English, Pavard has spoken out on speculation linking him with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

“I questioned myself this summer. I had calls from different clubs. Maybe one day I will go to one of these clubs. But I spoke with Nagelsmann, who made me understand that I was in his plans,” said Pavard.

Nagelsmann assured Pavard he would still play a key part in the German side, and he’s proven that this season so far, with Pavard starting five league games.

A move away in the future could still happen, and with some of the biggest clubs in Europe showing an interest in him, he may be interested after the World Cup.