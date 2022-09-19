Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder and England international Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham took the brave decision to move abroad, signing for Borussia Dortmund at an incredibly young age. The former Birmingham City midfielder took the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and it certainly paid for.

The England international is already a regular for his country and has become a key figure in Dortmund’s side, including in the Champions League.

Now, he’s attracting the interest of many clubs who will be looking to sign him, including plenty in his home country.

According to 90min, Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Bellingham in the future, despite interest from Liverpool.

A return to England would certainly be exciting from a neutral perspective, but Bellingham does have to ensure he is playing regularly if he wants to continue representing his country.

Manchester United and Liverpool are likely to find a place for Bellingham in their side, but at the moment he seems comfortable at Dortmund.

However, Manchester United and Liverpool are considered two of the biggest clubs in the world, which could be too much of an attraction for Bellingham to ignore.