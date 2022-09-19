Manchester United receive major injury boost ahead of Manchester Derby

Manchester United have received a major injury boost ahead of the Manchester Derby after the international break.

According to ESPN, Manchester United are hopeful that Marcus Rashford will be fit to face rivals Manchester City in their first game following the international break.

Rashford has been in excellent form for Manchester United so far this season, often keeping Cristiano Ronaldo out of the team, playing in a centre-forward role.

After a disappointing few years at the club, the England international is starting to show signs of being back to his best.

Against Manchester City, a side who are more than likely going to dominate the ball against United, Rashford’s pace on the counter-attack could be an effective way of getting a result against their rivals.

Without Rashford, Ronaldo is likely to be the starting man up front. Although an excellent goal scorer, when his team doesn’t have the ball and dominates possession, he’s far more ineffective.

Ronaldo has lost a lot of pace due to his age, so during counter-attacks and when United are pressing the opposition defence, Rashford is by far the better option for a game like this.