Barcelona consider surprise transfer swoop for Real Madrid ace

Barcelona are reportedly emerging as surprise suitors for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio, who is set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

The Spain international has had an up-and-down career at the Bernabeu, largely due to injuries derailing his progress, and it seems Barca still rate him and are keeping tabs on his situation, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Asensio has great natural ability and could revive his career if he’s given a chance, though few would have expected that chance to come for him at Madrid’s biggest rivals.

It’s not often we see players move between these two La Liga giants, though there have been some controversial examples, most notably Luis Figo.

Asensio is not in that same league, but it would still be intriguing to see the reaction if he were to swap the Bernabeu for the Nou Camp.

The 26-year-old wouldn’t necessarily play that much more often at Barca, but it’s certainly not too surprising that his future with Real is now in doubt as he will want to be playing more regularly at this stage of his career.