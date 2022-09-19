Newcastle could pick up 3x Champions League winner for free in January

Newcastle United could reportedly get the chance to seal the transfer of Marco Asensio very soon.

The Spain international’s future at Real Madrid is in major doubt as he edges towards the end of his contract, and he was a target for Newcastle and other clubs during the summer.

Fabrizio Romano has now provided a fresh update on Asensio, saying his future could be decided in January.

“But remember, Marco Asensio will be available on a free next summer because at the moment there is no agreement to extend his contract with Real Madrid,” Romano said.

“And it could be a factor this free agent story for Marco Asensio because some clubs are already exploring this possibility for next summer to sign Asensio on a free.

“So the January market depends on how these clubs will move on a potential free transfer for next summer or for another it will try to extend this contract but at the moment, still no agreement with Asensio and he wants to feel important. So, one to watch in January or on June as a free agent.”