Messi surpasses Ronaldo in another stat for the second time in a week

Lionel Messi has started this season in phenomenal form and played a big role in Paris Saint-Germain’s results over the last week.

The Argentine bagged a goal and an assist in PSG’s 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League midweek and scored the only goal in the Paris club’s win over Lyon last night.

Following both matches, Messi has now a total of six goals and eight assists across 11 games this season and his goal last night helped him break another record, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo in the stat.

Messi is now the holder of the record for scoring the most non-penalty goals throughout his career with 672 goals, one more than the Manchester United forward.

This is not the only record Messi broke this week as the Argentine’s goal against Maccabi Haifa meant that he is now the only player to have scored in 18 consecutive Champions League campaigns.

Whilst that goal also meant that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored against the most opponents in Champions League history with 39, which overtook Ronaldo yet again.

It is incredible that Messi is still breaking records and performing at his current level at the age of 35, which should get Argentinians very excited heading into an important World Cup for the game’s greatest ever player.

