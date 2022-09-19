Newcastle journalist Chris Waugh spotted Joe Willock ‘fuming’ at Fabian Schar during Bournemouth draw.

The Magpies were held to a disappointing draw at St. James Park against stubborn Bournemouth who took the lead first in second-half before Alexander Isak levelled the score from the penalty spot.

Willock doesn't appear particularly pleased at Schar after the #NUFC defender wildly hits a shot from 25 yards well wide. A few players have been guilty of that, including Willock himself…#NEWBOU — Chris Waugh (@ChrisDHWaugh) September 17, 2022

The Tyneside club despite playing well this season have won only one game in Premier League as we head into Gameweek 8.