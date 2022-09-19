Newcastle player spotted angry with his teammate during Bournemouth game

Posted by

Newcastle journalist Chris Waugh spotted Joe Willock ‘fuming’ at Fabian Schar during Bournemouth draw.

The Magpies were held to a disappointing draw at St. James Park against stubborn Bournemouth who took the lead first in second-half before Alexander Isak levelled the score from the penalty spot.

The journalist wrote on Twitter: “Willock doesn’t appear particularly pleased at Schar after the #NUFC defender wildly hits a shot from 25 yards well wide. A few players have been guilty of that, including Willock himself…”

The Tyneside club despite playing well this season have won only one game in Premier League as we head into Gameweek 8.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.