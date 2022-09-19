Paul Merson admits he relapsed during the pandemic and lost £160,000 betting on table tennis

Paul Merson has revealed he lost his family’s £160,000 house deposit by betting on things such as table tennis during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Merson is known to have a past addiction to gambling and has previously spoken openly about his struggles.

Last year, the former Arsenal footballer was involved in a BBC documentary titled ‘Paul Merson: Football, Gambling & Me’, in which he spoke about the impact that his gambling problems have had on his life.

The pundit stated that he lost around £7m gambling in 35 years and recently admitted that he relapsed during the pandemic.

As a result, Merson has also revealed that he now gives all his wages to his wife, and in return, she gives him ‘pocket money’.

The former footballer believes that his current wife will leave him if he relapses again after Merson’s previous marriages all fell apart due to his addiction.