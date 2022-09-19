The Premier League season may only be seven games old, but so what? We’ve had a go at picking the best XI of the very short season we’ve had so far.

It’s been an exciting start to the 2022/23 campaign, with Arsenal being the surprise package so far as they sit top of the table, while Manchester United are also showing real signs of improvement under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester City, meanwhile, look stronger than ever with the signing of Erling Haaland, who has been on fire in front of goal, while Harry Kane has been his usual influential best for this increasingly slick-looking Tottenham side.

See below for our line up in full, which features three players from Arsenal, two each from Manchester City and Manchester United, and then one from each of Tottenham, Liverpool, Brighton and Crystal Palace…

For Arsenal, what a revelation William Saliba has been in defence after his return from loan at Marseille, while Aaron Ramsdale has been a real solid performer and leader in goal for the Gunners. Further forward, Granit Xhaka has shown a surprising improvement to become an essential part of Mikel Arteta’s side, and fully deserves his recognition here.

At United, new signing Lisandro Martinez has been a key part of Ten Hag’s new-look side, while Diogo Dalot is now the clear first choice at right-back, and is contributing a lot, both defensively and going forward.

For reigning champions Man City, Haaland has been incredible, scoring 11 goals in his first seven league appearances in what looks like being a pretty one-sided race for this season’s Golden Boot. As ever, Pep Guardiola’s entire team have been great, but Joao Cancelo is a particular joy to watch with the attacking prowess and creativity he brings from full-back.

Elsewhere, Luis Diaz has been the one real bright spark in this Liverpool side, showing that there should be life after Sadio Mane, after all. Meanwhile, Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been hugely impressive in their strong start to the campaign, which has featured a 2-1 win at Old Trafford and a 5-2 thrashing of Leicester City to put them into fourth in the table.

Also in the attack, Kane has been prolific as usual, whilst also linking up the play beautifully by dropping deep into a number ten role at times, while Wilfried Zaha has four goals already so far, making him one of the best players outside of the traditional big six by a long way.