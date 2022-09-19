Premier League team of the week: Arsenal and Man City dominate bulk of BBC XI

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Arsenal and Manchester City players totally dominating the line up.

The Gunners enjoyed a convincing 3-0 win over Brentford, while Man City also had a good day at the office as they won 3-0 away to Wolves.

Due to the period of mourning for the Queen, some Premier League games have been postponed, meaning there were simply fewer players for Garth Crooks to pick from when naming his line up for BBC Sport this week.

See below for the full line up, which features big names like Erling Haaland, Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish…

Arsenal fans will be thrilled with their team’s improvement, with Jesus looking a superb signing since linking up with Mikel Arteta’s squad, while Granit Xhaka is surely one of the most improved players in the Premier League this season.

As for City, it’s clear why they surely remain title favourites, with Haaland making a superb start to life at the Etihad Stadium, while they have their usual quality in all other areas of their squad as well.