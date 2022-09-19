PSG have joined Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

Leao has had an impressive start to the season for AC Milan in Serie A as well as in Europe. The Portuguese international is capable of playing through the middle as a striker, but predominantly plays as a winger.

The young attacker holds a physical presence but is still capable of taking on defenders with devastating pace.

Understandably, Leao is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, and according to French outlet LE10 Sport (via Fichajes), PSG are ready to join Chelsea in the race to sign the AC Milan forward.

PSG reportedly consider him having a role in the side with Kylian Mbappe or as his replacement if he decides to leave the club in the future.

Leao’s contract expires in 2024 and there’s no doubt AC Milan will be looking to tie him down to a new deal.

It’s going to be an interesting race to secure his signature and if he continues his form for the rest of the season, there will likely be more clubs looking to sign him.