PSV chief executive Marcel Brands confirms they rejected a €43m bid from Leeds United for Cody Gakpo.

Brands says the reason they rejected the deal was due to unrealistic €13m add-ons Leeds offered for the Dutch winger.

“It was thirty million plus thirteen, with two million [of the] bonuses realistic,” Brands told Voetbal International. “For example, we would get six million if they made it to the Champions League. This was the best offer and we all said no to that.

“I can say with my hand on my heart that there has been no offer for Cody to which the management or the supervisory board have said: we must do this.

“There has never been a vote, I read that everywhere. We did state that if there were certain offers, we had to sell. Not only from a financial point of view, but also because agreements were made with the camp before my time.”

The 23-year-old has started the season on fire, already scoring 8 goals and adding 6 assists in seven league games.