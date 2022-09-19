Tottenham have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the North London Derby against Arsenal after the international break.

According to L’Equipe, Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has withdrawn from the France squad ahead of their upcoming international fixtures against Austria and Denmark.

It’s unclear so far as to how serious the injury for Lloris is, but with their next game against Arsenal in the North London Derby, Tottenham will be praying it isn’t too serious.

Not only is Lloris their number one goalkeeper, he is also their club captain, so having his influence on the pitch will be vitally important, particularly in a Derby game.

Fraser Forster was brought in during the summer transfer window as a backup for Lloris, but he’s certainly not on the same level as Lloris.

Forster is an experienced goalkeeper who has been there and done it, but Lloris knows what it takes to play in a North London Derby and can help guide some of the new players through the game.

Arsenal fans will be pleased to hear the news, but there’s still no confirmation as to the extent of the injury.