Video: Messi and Neymar link-up once again for wonderful winner against Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain’s season has got off to a flyer and their star-studded front three has played a massive role in that.

All three are in incredible form at present leading up to the World Cup, particularly Neymar and Messi, who have been on the same page throughout the campaign and have linked up on several occasions.

The pair were at it again last night as PSG defeated Lyon 1-0. Messi scored the winner for the Paris club with Neymar setting him up after a lovely team move.

The French champions worked the ball around beautifully before the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner finished the move off in style.