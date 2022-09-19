Video: Messi and Neymar link-up once again for wonderful winner against Lyon

Olympique Lyonnais
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain’s season has got off to a flyer and their star-studded front three has played a massive role in that. 

All three are in incredible form at present leading up to the World Cup, particularly Neymar and Messi, who have been on the same page throughout the campaign and have linked up on several occasions.

The pair were at it again last night as PSG defeated Lyon 1-0. Messi scored the winner for the Paris club with Neymar setting him up after a lovely team move.

The French champions worked the ball around beautifully before the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner finished the move off in style.

More Stories / Latest News
Revealed: One club ahead of Chelsea, Spurs & City in race for centre-back transfer
Man City attempted to sign Barcelona star but couldn’t sell players to make it happen
Exclusive: Newcastle made “two official bids” for transfer of Premier League star this summer
More Stories Lionel Messi Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.