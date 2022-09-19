West Ham star with 30 Premier League appearances last term told to find new club

West Ham United broke their club-record transfer fee when recruiting Lucas Paqueta this summer and that may have a big impact on another Hammers star.

According to Football Insider, West Ham are planning to offload Manuel Lanzini following the Brazilian’s acquisition and it could come as early as the January window.

The midfielder was reportedly told to find a new club, either on loan or on a permanent deal this summer but the Argentine remains in London after failing to find a new team for him to join.

Lanzini has been at West Ham since 2015 but is not in David Moyes’s plans anymore.

Lanzini’s contract expires at the end of the season so one way or another the Argentine will leave at the end of the season.

If West Ham want a fee though, January will be their last chance, but the London club might find it difficult as clubs know they can get the player for nothing just a few months later.

Lanzini has mostly been restricted to action in the Europa Conference League this season and scored last time out.

The Argentine was a regular in West Ham’s Premier League side last season, making 30 appearances with 19 of those being starts. The midfielder chipped in with five goals and three assists as the Hammers finished seventh in the league but his time at the London Stadium looks like it is coming to an end.