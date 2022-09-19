West Ham set for seven-figure payout as transfer clause emerges for star man

West Ham reportedly have to pay Hull City a further £1million for the transfer of Jarrod Bowen as certain bonuses have been triggered.

Bowen has been a key player for the Hammers since joining the club in 2020, and his performances have been so good that it means he’s now going to cost them a bit more money.

According to The Athletic, West Ham now owe Hull an extra £1m as Bowen is about to reach the quote for England caps.

All in all, that’s not too much more for West Ham to pay, especially as Bowen has clearly proven such a fine investment for the club overall.

The 25-year-old has scored 29 goals in 114 games for the east London giants.