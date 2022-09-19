West Ham set for seven-figure payout as transfer clause emerges for star man

West Ham reportedly have to pay Hull City a further £1million for the transfer of Jarrod Bowen as certain bonuses have been triggered.

Bowen has been a key player for the Hammers since joining the club in 2020, and his performances have been so good that it means he’s now going to cost them a bit more money.

According to The Athletic, West Ham now owe Hull an extra £1m as Bowen is about to reach the quote for England caps.

Jarrod Bowen in action for West Ham
All in all, that’s not too much more for West Ham to pay, especially as Bowen has clearly proven such a fine investment for the club overall.

The 25-year-old has scored 29 goals in 114 games for the east London giants.

