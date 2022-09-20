“It’s nice to be proven right” – Pundit insists he always knew Arsenal had to change this player’s position

Danny Murphy feels glad to have been proven right after the improved form of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka this season.

The Switzerland international has been one of the most improved players in the Premier League this season, emerging as a real star for the Gunners after being moved into a more advanced midfield role.

Xhaka had previously been used mainly as a defensive player in a holding role in front of the defence, and he had years of inconsistent form and various issues that at points made it look like his Emirates Stadium career could be over.

Now, however, Mikel Arteta seems to have worked out how to get the best out of Xhaka, and Murphy told talkSPORT he always felt that the 29-year-old could do better with less in the way of defensive responsibility…

? “I’ve said that I felt managers were playing Xhaka in the wrong position.” ? “Why he was ever playing in the holding role, I’ll never know.” Danny Murphy credits Granit Xhaka for his recent performances pic.twitter.com/k1VsExU0Or — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 20, 2022

Arsenal fans will be thrilled to see Xhaka finally finding his feet in this team, as it always looked like there was some potential there, even when things weren’t going that well.

It will be interesting to see if the former Borussia Monchengladbach man can keep this up over the course of the season, or if it proves to be a bit of a flash in the pan.