“He will feel the pressure” – former Chelsea manager fires warning to new Blues boss Graham Potter

Former Chelsea manager Rafael Benitez has sent a strong warning message to Graham Potter after he recently left Brighton to take the job at Stamford Bridge.

The English tactician has been brought in to replace Thomas Tuchel, but will undoubtedly face a very different kind of challenge at his new club from what he’ll have been used to in his time at Brighton.

Although Potter did tremendous work in his time in charge of the Seagulls, Benitez insists he will now feel a very different kind of pressure at a big name like Chelsea, where there will be the constant demand to win and compete closely with some of the best teams in the world.

Watch below for Benitez’s take on Potter’s new position at Chelsea…

? "Now he will ???? the pressure" Rafael Benitez says Graham Potter's new role at Chelsea will be more demanding and he 'has to be in the top four' ??? pic.twitter.com/WZZYk3jJOp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 20, 2022

Although Benitez says he wishes Potter well, it’s clear he must be expecting the former Brighton manager to find this experience very difficult.

Benitez himself didn’t last too long at Chelsea, despite winning the Europa League in 2013 in a brief spell as interim manager.