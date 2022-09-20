Bayern Munich could have done well to seal the transfer of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Robert Lewandowski this summer, says Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack, Romano insists there’s no plan to replace Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern manager at the moment, though he concedes the club are struggling, as anyone would, to replace former star player Lewandowski.

The Poland international was a world class performer for Bayern in his final few years for the club in particular, scoring 153 goals in his final 133 appearances for the Bavarian giants in all competitions.

As expected, Lewandowski has performed superbly since moving to Barcelona this summer, so should Bayern have taken up the option of signing Ronaldo from Man Utd?

Despite the Portugal international looking a little past his best as he looks forward to his 38th birthday in February, Romano still believes he could’ve been a decent signing to help Bayern up front.

“Bayern are very clear on their position – they are protecting Nagelsmann with the whole board and they are denying all the rumours on other managers. At the moment, this is not changing,” Romano said.

“It’s normal that any club would miss a player like Robert Lewandowski. I think Cristiano Ronaldo was a great option for them to replace their top scorer, but I understand their traditional policy on transfers is different.”