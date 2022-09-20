Declan Rice spotted fuming at his own teammate during Everton game

West Ham’s season has got off to a poor start and that continued on Sunday at Goodison Park as the Hammers lost 1-0 to Everton.

A Neal Maupay goal meant that David Moyes’ side would spend the international break in the relegation zone as the Hammers’ boss looks to fix their issues.

One issue that is evident are the performances of Tomas Soucek, who has been out of form for a while now.

The midfielder was not in the good books of his teammate Declan Rice on Sunday as the England international was seen fuming at the Czech player during the match.

Footage has emerged from the Toffees game which shows Soucek not taking the option to play the ball forward but instead choosing to pass it behind him which almost saw the opposition capitalising on it in the final third.

That left Rice angry as he put his arms up to show his disapproval.

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports

