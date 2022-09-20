Journalist reveals “most likely” outcome as Christoph Freund to Chelsea move appears to stall

Matt Law of the Telegraph has provided an update on the Christoph Freund to Chelsea saga, following some talk that a deal for the Red Bull Salzburg sporting director to move to Stamford Bridge had stalled.

Freund has a great reputation in football after some smart work in the transfer market at Salzburg, and it makes sense that Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly would be keen to bring him in to usher in a new era at the west London club.

Despite things appearing to slow down, Law has tweeted that it’s still looking most likely that Freund will end up at Chelsea, with this current stalling looking like something of a negotiation tactic from Salzburg.

Salzburg insistence they expect Christoph Freund to stay viewed as being part of the negotiation process and a sign they will want compensating. Stance could slow process down but Freund still very much seen as most likely appointment for Chelsea sporting director as this stage — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 20, 2022

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope this can be resolved as soon as possible, with Freund looking ideal to make them a force in the transfer market again after the blow of losing Marina Granovskaia.

Boehly took charge of transfers this summer, but with mixed results, as the jury is still out on some of the names the club brought in.

