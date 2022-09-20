“I couldn’t do it straight away because I was Red” – Rafa Benitez opens up about his time at Everton

The appointment of Rafael Benitez as Everton manager last summer was a decision that divided fans of the Merseyside club.

Many were willing to give the former Liverpool boss a chance because of his credentials in the game but others could not see beyond his Red past.

The Spaniard’s reign got off to a flying start and those who did not want him began to have their heads turned, but as soon as things went wrong, his history could not be overlooked.

Benitez was sacked after just six and a half months and now the former Liverpool boss has opened up about his time on the blue side of the city.

Rafa Benitez speaks about his time at Everton

Speaking about the experience with Sky Sports, Benitez said: “It was a nice time in terms of experience and a shame at the same time.”

When asked if he has any regrets about taking the Everton job, the Spanish coach went on to say:

“You have to analyse the context. At the time they came with the offer, I knew being at Liverpool would be a problem, but I have a lot of friends that are Blues. They knew that I would give everything to try to do my best and to improve things.

“So, I knew it could be more or less difficult but because I was Red maybe I couldn’t make some decisions.

“I realised you had to change things inside but I couldn’t do it straight away because I was Red and it could be seen as ‘oh, he coming to change our club’ so that is the only thing.”

Benitez is undoubtedly a great coach but he simply could not wash away his past at Everton. That is a factor that will not be present at his next club as the Spanish coach looks to get back into the game.