Leeds United could terminate impressive player’s deal in January

Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell is currently impressing on loan at Millwall but the Premier League club do have the option to bring him back to Elland Road.

The 20-year-old joined the Lions on a season-long loan in July and has been in great form since, keeping two clean sheets, scoring three goals and supplying one assist in nine appearances across all competitions.

Back at Elland Road, Leeds’ defence has not been perfect and have only kept one clean sheet all season whilst conceding five goals against Brentford last time out.

Should Jesse Marsch and the club want Cresswell back, they do have the option to terminate his Millwall loan but that does not seem to be the plan at present.

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, the journalist has stated that Millwall were not offered the young centre-back by Leeds in the summer and instead, the Championship club had to meet the Yorkshire side’s demands to be able to loan him.

Hay said: “Unlike [Jamie] Shackleton, Millwall were offered no chance to sign Cresswell permanently and while Leeds did not demand a loan fee before sending him south, the deal with Gary Rowett’s team will impose penalty clauses if he fails to play as much as Leeds want.

“There is also a provision for his parent club to recall him in January, though that safety net is for emergencies.

“The whole point of the transfer was that he stayed at The Den and played.”

Leeds clearly hold the centre-back in high regard which is evident by not including a buy clause and if their defensive frailties continue – all though not planned – could they bring Cresswell back during the next window?