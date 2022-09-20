Leeds United ace Jamie Shackleton is reportedly aware that his career with the club is likely to be over after going out on loan.

The 22-year-old hadn’t managed to make himself a regular for Leeds, and will now spend the rest of the campaign on loan at Millwall.

Still, it seems Shackleton is not optimistic that he’ll be back at Elland Road at the end of his loan spell, according to The Athletic.

Some Leeds fans will undoubtedly be disappointed that this promising young player hasn’t managed to fulfil his potential.

It remains to be seen if there might end up being a way back for him after all, but it makes sense that his long-term future probably now lies away from the Yorkshire outfit.