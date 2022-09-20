Richard Keys claims experienced manager has applied for the Leicester City job

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has claimed that former Liverpool and Everton manager Rafael Benitez has applied for the manager’s job at Leicester City.

The Spanish tactician did not have a particularly happy time in his most recent spell in the Premier League with Everton, but was a Champions League and FA Cup winner during his time at Liverpool, while he also won the Europa League in a brief stint as interim manager at Chelsea.

It remains to be seen if there’s much truth to this, but Keys has tweeted that his sources at Leicester say Benitez has applied for the job at the King Power Stadium, even though Brendan Rodgers remains in the role for the time being…

Rodgers is likely to be under growing pressure at Leicester at the moment, with his Foxes side suffering an awful start to the season.

With just one point from their first seven games, Leicester are currently bottom of the Premier League table, and it may be that an experienced head like Benitez is needed to steady the ship and get them out of trouble.

