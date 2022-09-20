Liverpool star called for national team duty after surprise return from injury

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson has been called up to England’s squad for their games against Italy and Germany after making a quicker than expected return from injury.

The Liverpool midfielder came through a number of sessions over the weekend without issue and, therefore, he reported to St George’s Park late on Monday night, reports the Daily Mail.

The Reds captain came off injured in their clash with Newcastle at the end of last month and was expected to be out for a while longer, which meant missing this period of international football.

According to the Daily Mail, Henderson privately hoped he would be fit in time for Gareth Southgate to include him in his plans for England’s final camp before the World Cup and had remained in contact with the national team coach.

Had the 32-year-old missed out, it might have put his place in the World Cup squad at risk, as this is likely to be the Liverpool captain’s last chance to play in football’s biggest tournament.

Klopp was reportedly happy for his captain to go away with England to get some game time and has no worries about his fitness as there was a possibility he would have been included in Liverpool’s squad for their scheduled trip to Chelsea last weekend, had it not been postponed.

This is also a boost for Southgate as it gives him the chance to assess the midfielder, who has been out of form of late. This is the case for a lot of the Three Lions midfielders though, as Jude Bellingham seems to be the only one entering this international period in a good moment.

England sit bottom of their Nations League group and therefore, their games are likely to be used as preparation for the World Cup, as Southgate looks to make the big decisions regarding his squad easier.