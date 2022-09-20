Liverpool to send scouts to watch €45-50m star amid transfer rumours

Liverpool will reportedly send scouts to watch Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk in action amid transfer rumours linking him with a number of top clubs.

The Ukraine international looks a hugely exciting young talent, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on the move in the near future, with Fabrizio Romano known for being a big fan of the player, and writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he’ll cost around €45-50million.

Liverpool have been linked as one of Mudryk’s admirers by Calciomercato, and he looks like a talent who could be a great fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

According to Guardian journalist Artur Petrosyan, Liverpool are preparing to send scouts to watch Mudryk in Shakhtar’s upcoming Champions League game against Real Madrid…

Liverpool fans will no doubt want to keep an eye on this saga, as it could be that the Reds will step up their interest if they’re impressed with what they see of him.

The 21-year-old surely has a big future in the game and it would be exciting for Premier League fans to see him in England in the near future.

