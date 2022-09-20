Luis Suarez could be looking for a new club after the World Cup

The president of Nacional has confirmed that Luis Suarez will leave the club before joining up with the Uruguay squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Speaking to ESPN, club president Jose Fuentes clarified Suarez’s situation at his boyhood club by stating that the striker will leave after the Uruguayan league season is over, which is set to end in early November.

Fuentes said: “When the Uruguayan Championship ends, Suarez will leave, that’s how we arranged his deal.

“It’s what we agreed and he made a huge effort to come here.

“I say this to avoid generating fan expectations. Suarez is leaving. We’ve asked him, and he answered the same thing as before.”

Suarez completed a return to Nacional in June, despite hinting at a preference to remain in Europe, with links to a move back to the Premier League.

The 35-year-old has done well during his second spell in Montevideo with four goals in eight league appearances so far. Nacional are involved in the title race in Uruguay and are currently level on points with River Plate but find themselves in second on goal difference.

Suarez is set to head to what should be his last World Cup in November and once that is done, the forward could be looking for another club.

Where that will be is unknown, but with the Uruguay international set to turn 36 in January, it could be his last move in the sport.