Man City to take Haaland precaution over the international break to protect their new superstar

Manchester City have a new main man in Erling Haaland after his spectacular start to life at the Etihad and as a result, have taken a precaution with the forward over the international break.

In order to protect the 22-year-old from injury, City have dispatched a member of their medical team to travel with Haaland to Norway to help manage the striker’s fitness over the international break, reports the Daily Mail.

Haaland suffered a lot last season with injuries whilst at Borussia Dortmund and with his importance in the Man City team ever-growing, they do not want to see a reoccurrence of that.

The Norway international has already bagged 14 goals across 10 matches in all competitions and many seem to think that the striker has made Pep Guardiola’s side unstoppable.

Mario Pafundi is the man that will travel with Haaland, a sports therapist, who was appointed during Guardiola’s first season in charge at City and has struck up a bond with Haaland since the 22-year-old’s summer arrival.

According to the Daily Mail, Pafundi’s role is to maintain the daily routine Haaland has undergone while at the Etihad Stadium. Something the Premier League champions have done similar with Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero in the past.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken on Monday confirmed that Pafundi was linking up with the squad ahead of their Nations League ties against Slovenia and Serbia, adding that he came recommended by Haaland.

It is unknown whether Pafundi will continue with Norway beyond this international window, as Solbakken has confirmed that he would also be treating other players.