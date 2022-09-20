Expensive Man City signing already asking his agent to find potential transfer suitors

Manchester City star Jack Grealish is reportedly already looking for a move away from the club after a difficult time settling in at the Etihad Stadium.

We haven’t seen the best of the England international in his time at Man City, despite the club investing a whopping £100million to sign him from Aston Villa last summer, as reported by BBC Sport at the time.

Grealish looked a world class performer during his time at Villa Park, but it may now take another move for him to revive his career, with 90min reporting that he’s asked his agent to find him a new club next summer, as he anticipates this will be his final season at City.

One imagines there will surely be plenty of clubs interested in signing a talent like Grealish, who could perhaps flourish in a different kind of tactical setup to the one deployed by Pep Guardiola.

Grealish did better at Villa, where everything flowed through him, and he’s surely good enough to have that kind of role again somewhere else, though it’s unlikely to happen at City, where there are also world class attacking midfield players like Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.