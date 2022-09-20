Man United identify their forward target for the January window

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and could make a move for the 21-year-old in January.

New United boss, Erik ten Hag, is looking to add a forward to his squad as Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to leave at the end of the season and Anthony Martial has shown to be injury prone during the early parts of this campaign.

A report by the Daily Mail has stated that United will not pay more than the £25m pricetag Benfica have placed on Ramos, but the Red Devils have already made contact with the forward’s representatives as they plot a move.

Newcastle were also reportedly interested in Ramos this summer but that is likely to have disappeared after adding Alexander Isak to their squad, states the Daily Mail.

The move for Ramos could come as early as January but Ten Hag is believed to have his hands tied ahead of that window, with the Glazer family reportedly planning for a quiet window after spending £230million in the summer.

Ramos has taken over as Benfica’s main striker this season following the departure of Darwin Nunez to Liverpool and has stepped up with eight goals and five assists in eight matches in all competitions.

With a contract at Benfica until 2026, the Portuguese club are likely to demand a big fee for their striker, just as they did with Nunez, and that will make it difficult for Man United to make a move in January if they are unwilling to spend a lot during that window.