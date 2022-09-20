Man Utd ace launches passionate defence of Harry Maguire, insisting he won’t listen to “little idiot sat on Twitter”

Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams has launched a passionate defence of his team-mate Harry Maguire, insisting he can’t understand the criticism that comes his way.

The Red Devils ace, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City and who is yet to play regularly this term, insists Maguire has had a great career and is a top professional, who won’t be distracted by being what’s said on the outside.

Williams even took a dig at what he branded idiots on Twitter having a go at Maguire and other players, with the 22-year-old clearly not impressed by the way some fans communicate on social media.

You can see the full interview below, with Williams being refreshingly honest about how the players react to the perception fans have of them from the outside…

Williams is one of a number of talented young players to come up through United’s academy, and this interview suggests he’s got his head screwed on as well.

It’s good to see him stick up for Maguire, who, for all his flaws, does perhaps get a bit too much of the spotlight on him when the team in general have been far from good enough for much of the last year or so.