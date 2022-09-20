Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Premier League job

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not in contention for the Brighton job, but Fabrizio Romano has backed him as a good option for other Premier League clubs.

The Norwegian tactician has been out of work since being sacked by Man Utd last November, and it remains to be seen if he will be back in management again any time soon.

Fans and pundits alike will be divided over how well suited Solskjaer would actually be for another big management job, but it seems Romano is backing him as a decent possibility for several top flight teams in the near future.

Still, it seems there’s no truth to the rumours that the 49-year-old had also been a candidate for Brighton to replace Graham Potter, with Romano insisting in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that they were only ever keen to hire Roberto de Zerbi.

“It’s inevitable that plenty of managers will be linked with a job when an opening becomes available, but I’m not convinced by the recent rumours about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being one of the candidates for Brighton,” Romano said.

“I’m told the only man wanted by Brighton was Roberto de Zerbi, the real main priority. I have no information on Solskjaer and talks with Brighton.

“The situation is really quiet around Ole as of now. I’m sure he would be a good call for many Premier League clubs, but he needs a clear and long-term project.”

Solskjaer is a Manchester United legend from his playing days, but it’s fair to say he looked a risky managerial appointment for the Red Devils and it was the right move by the club to change things when they did.