Mauricio Pochettino wanted back in France by struggling club

Mauricio Pochettino’s time as Paris Saint-Germain boss did not go as planned but another club in France are now trying to recruit the well-respected coach.

Pochettino was sacked by PSG over the summer after an underwhelming spell at the Paris club. The Argentine could not make the club’s stars gel together and were embarrassingly dumped out of the Champions League last season after a Real Madrid comeback.

The former Tottenham boss did guide the French side to the league title but it was not enough to save his job due to the terrible football his team played – which is now being shown up even further by the way new PSG boss Christophe Galtier has the team currently playing.

The 50-year-old’s stock took a massive hit in Paris and the likelihood of him getting a big job anytime soon is slim.

The Argentine coach will need to build up his reputation again and a club in France might be about to offer him the chance.

That club is Nice, who want Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre at the helm of the French club, reports Julien Laurens.

The journalist states that a meeting could be happening soon to present the former PSG boss the club’s long-term project, after which the Argentine will decide to take the job or not.

Nice are currently sat in 13th position having won just two of their opening eight games. The French club brought in a lot of high-profile names this summer but the club seems to be going nowhere under Favre.

This could be the perfect opportunity for Pochettino to show what he is about as the former Tottenham boss is known to be successful in jobs where he is given time to build his team and his credentials in the game should buy him that time in the south of France.