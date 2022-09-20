Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Mykhaylo Mudryk, but Fabrizio Romano expects the Shakhtar Donetsk star won’t come cheap in upcoming transfer windows.

The talented 21-year-old has caught the eye in the Champions League this season, showing himself to be an elite prospect and surely one to watch in terms of interest from bigger clubs in the months ahead.

There have already been plenty of transfer rumours involving Mudryk, with the latest report from Calciomercato stating that Liverpool and Arsenal are likely to be two of the main teams competing for his signature.

Romano insists he has no concrete updates on the Ukraine international for the moment, though he does expect that any interested clubs will face paying around €45-50million to get this deal done.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano said: “Despite growing speculation, I have no updates on Mudryk now – I think he will be linked with 15 clubs in the next three months, and it’s normal as he’s a top talent, but nothing will be decided now.

“Shakhtar will take their time and I’m sure they want more than €45-50m for Mudryk … but we’ve to see how his performances in the Champions League will be in the next weeks.”

Mudryk could be a fine fit at Liverpool, who would do well to rebuild this ageing squad with a talented young attacker like this.

Arsenal, meanwhile, remain slightly light in terms of depth in the attacking midfield department after loaning out Nicolas Pepe this summer, and Mudryk could be ideal to come in and help Mikel Arteta in his bid to get the team back into the top four.