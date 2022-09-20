Leeds United star Mateusz Klich is one of the most important players for his Poland national team.

But his lack of game-time at Leeds is causing concern for national manager Czes?aw Michniewicz, who was expecting the 32-year-old to be focal point for Poland in midfield this World Cup.

Klich is yet to start a Premier League game for the Yorkshire club after the signing of Marc Roca and Tyler Adams.

Jesse Marsch is keen to create a young core at Leeds and there were reports that Klich could leave the club this summer.

The Polish international remained at the club after a fine cameo appearance against Wolverhampton which convinced Jesse Marsch he could still contribute to the team.