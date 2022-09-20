Newcastle defender Sven Botman was not happy after being left out of senior national team squad by Louis van Gaal.

The 22-year-old decided to snub the U21 call and will stay at Newcastle during the international break to train with those players remaining.

U21 Netherlands coach Erwin van de Looi admitted he was left unhappy by player’s decision to reject the international call.

Speaking for Voetbal International, he said: “I had telephone contact with Sven. We’ve talked about it. Of course I accept his decision, but I don’t understand him. It’s everyone’s free choice to come here, but I was disappointed with that announcement, that’s for sure.”

Botman joined Newcastle this summer in a €37m deal from Lille but has started only four times for his club as he is still adapting to Premier League football.