Footballer Nicolas Schindelholz dies aged 34 after lung cancer battle

Swiss defender Nicolas Schindelholz has sadly passed away at the age of just 34 after losing his battle with lung cancer.

The former footballer had to quit playing in 2020 after receiving his diagnosis, and he has unfortunately been unable to make a recovery.

Schindelholz played for FC Thun and more recently at FC Aarau, where his former team-mates were left in tears after hearing that he’d died.

A statement from the club read: “Our former central defender Nicolas Schindelholz died of cancer at the age of just 34.

“FC Aarau expresses its heartfelt condolences to the relatives and wishes them a lot of strength during this difficult time.”

President of FC Aarau Philipp Bonorand added: “All of us at FC Aarau are very sad and our thoughts are with Nicolas Schindelholz’s family. Our condolences to his family and four children.”

Former club FC Basel wrote: “FC Basel mourns the loss of Nicolas Schindelholz. Our former U21 captain died of cancer at the age of just 34.”

Another Swiss side Servette FC honoured Schindelholz, saying: “Servette FC is associated with the pain and pain of all Swiss football and sends its most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Nicolas Schindelholz.

“May he rest in peace.”